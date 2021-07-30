Police investigating shots fired call in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were taken into custody after a shots fired call in Fond du Lac Thursday night.

At about 10:05 p.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Forest Ave. Someone reported hearing gunshots and two men running from the area.

Police located a 21-year-old Fond du Lac man and a 30-year-old Fond du Lac man after brief foot chases. The men were taken into custody and are being held on outstanding arrest warrants. Police say they were not arrested for the shots fired call and the incident remains under investigation.

Police did not find anyone with injuries or any damage to property. Officers did find spent shell casings.

If you have information, call police at (920) 906-5555.

