Advertisement

Police investigating shots fired call in Fond du Lac

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were taken into custody after a shots fired call in Fond du Lac Thursday night.

At about 10:05 p.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Forest Ave. Someone reported hearing gunshots and two men running from the area.

Police located a 21-year-old Fond du Lac man and a 30-year-old Fond du Lac man after brief foot chases. The men were taken into custody and are being held on outstanding arrest warrants. Police say they were not arrested for the shots fired call and the incident remains under investigation.

Police did not find anyone with injuries or any damage to property. Officers did find spent shell casings.

If you have information, call police at (920) 906-5555.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ripon storm damage. July 29, 2021.
Ripon deals with storm aftermath; weather service surveying damage in Winnebago County
Delta variant accounts for 79% of COVID-19 samples tested in Wisconsin
FILE
Green Bay area woman killed, 4 others injured in Brown County crash
EAA AirVenture Museum
Menominee Nation Arena evacuation center now closed after severe weather threat passes
A small plane crashes near Ripon. July 29, 2021.
Small plane flips after hard landing near Ripon

Latest News

A banner hangs in Schneider National celebrating a driver's daughter in the Olympics
Schneider celebrates driver's daughter in Olympics
Green Bay Police seal
Green Bay hires new police chief
Schneider in Ashwaubenon honors the daughter of an employee who is competing in the Tokyo...
Schneider celebrates daughter of driver competing in Tokyo Olympic games
Parachutists with flares sail past the flight line during EAA AirVenture's night time air show
AirVenture recovers from storm, celebrates with nighttime air show