Oneida Nation cancels August Pow Wow due to rising COVID-19 cases

Oneida Nation, City of Green Bay developing a government agreement
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oneida Pow Wow Committee has canceled the August Pow Pow due to rising COVID-19 cases in the community.

The Pow Wow was scheduled for Aug. 28 and 29. The Tribe says they are exploring options for a virtual Pow Wow.

“The increase in COVID cases and variant is a major factor in the decision to cancel,” reads a statement from Oneida Nation spokesperson Bobbi Webster.

A post on the Oneida Tourism Facebook page reads, “Covid has taken loved ones and left others with lingering medical issues.”

The Oneida Tourism post says the community has a 50 percent vaccination rate.

There are several COVID-19 vaccine opportunities for Tribal members in August. CLICK HERE for more information.

