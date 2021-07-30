Advertisement

NWS confirms straight-line wind damage in Winnebago County

Omro storm damage 7-29-2021
Omro storm damage 7-29-2021
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Weather Service in Green Bay says widespread straight-line winds were responsible for damage in southwest Winnebago County.

The NWS conducted a survey of the area Thursday and found straight-line winds caused damage near Omro and Eureka, south to Rush Lake and Pickett.

The National Weather Service out of Milwaukee confirmed four tornadoes south of the WBAY viewing area.

Two tornadoes touched down in Jefferson County. In Southwest Watertown, an EF0 with peak winds of 80 mph caused damage. The max width is estimated at 100 yards. The path length was 3.14 miles.

An EF1 touched down from Concord to Dousman. The tornado packed peak winds of 105 mph with a max width of 200 yards. The path length was 12.62 miles.

In Waukesha County, two EF1 tornadoes touched down. In the Town of Genesee, the tornado had peak winds of 95 mph and a max width of 50 yards. The path length was 0.91 miles.

The second tornado had peak winds of 100 mph and a max width of 150 yards. The path length was 2.19 miles.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ripon storm damage. July 29, 2021.
Ripon deals with storm aftermath; weather service surveying damage in Winnebago County
Delta variant accounts for 79% of COVID-19 samples tested in Wisconsin
FILE
Green Bay area woman killed, 4 others injured in Brown County crash
EAA AirVenture Museum
Menominee Nation Arena evacuation center now closed after severe weather threat passes
A small plane crashes near Ripon. July 29, 2021.
Small plane flips after hard landing near Ripon

Latest News

First Alert Weather
DRY & COMFORTABLE TODAY, STORMS RETURN TOMORROW...
First Alert Weather Pinpoint Predictor
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Comfortable Friday
First Alert Weather severe weather specialist Brad Spakowitz records a video for the WBAY...
WEATHER TALK: Important feature of First Alert Weather app used during storms
First Alert Weather
A COMFORTABLE ENDING TO THE WORK WEEK