NWS confirms straight-line wind damage in Winnebago County
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Weather Service in Green Bay says widespread straight-line winds were responsible for damage in southwest Winnebago County.
The NWS conducted a survey of the area Thursday and found straight-line winds caused damage near Omro and Eureka, south to Rush Lake and Pickett.
The National Weather Service out of Milwaukee confirmed four tornadoes south of the WBAY viewing area.
Two tornadoes touched down in Jefferson County. In Southwest Watertown, an EF0 with peak winds of 80 mph caused damage. The max width is estimated at 100 yards. The path length was 3.14 miles.
An EF1 touched down from Concord to Dousman. The tornado packed peak winds of 105 mph with a max width of 200 yards. The path length was 12.62 miles.
In Waukesha County, two EF1 tornadoes touched down. In the Town of Genesee, the tornado had peak winds of 95 mph and a max width of 50 yards. The path length was 0.91 miles.
The second tornado had peak winds of 100 mph and a max width of 150 yards. The path length was 2.19 miles.
