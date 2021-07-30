Motorcyclist critically injured in Sheboygan County crash

PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says a Cascade man suffered life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle crash Thursday night.

Dispatchers started receiving 911 calls at about 8 o’clock. A motorcyclist on State Highway 23 went off the roadway near County Highway M, which is between Plymouth and Sheboygan Falls.

The 39-year-old motorcyclist was airlifted to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center. His name wasn’t made public.

The sheriff’s office is investigating what caused him to leave the road. A stretch of westbound Highway 23 was closed for the crash response; it reopened before 9:30 P.M.

The sheriff’s office, Plymouth Police Department, Town of Sheboygan Falls First Responders and Fire Department, Johnsonville Fire Department, Orange Cross Ambulance and ThedaStar all responded to the scene.

