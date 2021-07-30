Advertisement

Motorcyclist critically injured in Sheboygan County crash

(WCAX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says a Cascade man suffered life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle crash Thursday night.

Dispatchers started receiving 911 calls at about 8 o’clock. A motorcyclist on State Highway 23 went off the roadway near County Highway M, which is between Plymouth and Sheboygan Falls.

The 39-year-old motorcyclist was airlifted to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center. His name wasn’t made public.

The sheriff’s office is investigating what caused him to leave the road. A stretch of westbound Highway 23 was closed for the crash response; it reopened before 9:30 P.M.

The sheriff’s office, Plymouth Police Department, Town of Sheboygan Falls First Responders and Fire Department, Johnsonville Fire Department, Orange Cross Ambulance and ThedaStar all responded to the scene.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ripon storm damage. July 29, 2021.
Ripon deals with storm aftermath; weather service surveying damage in Winnebago County
EAA AirVenture Museum
Menominee Nation Arena evacuation center now closed after severe weather threat passes
Cornelius Dupree Russell
Man wanted in Little Wolf River shooting turns himself in
FILE
Green Bay area woman killed, 4 others injured in Brown County crash
Aaron Rodgers addresses the media after training camp practice. July 28, 2021.
LIVE BLOG: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers talks openly about offseason rift, future with team

Latest News

First Alert Weather severe weather specialist Brad Spakowitz records a video for the WBAY...
WEATHER TALK: Important feature of First Alert Weather app used during storms
Police lights.
Man taken to hospital after Sheboygan County standoff
Eviction moratorium expiring
Storm damage in Jefferson County. The National Weather Service confirmed an F1 tornado touched...
Tornadoes confirmed in southern Wisconsin