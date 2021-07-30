Advertisement

Man taken to hospital after Sheboygan County standoff

Police lights.(KKTV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WBAY) - A call to check on a person’s welfare turned into a 3-and-a-half hour standoff for the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were asked at 1 o’clock Thursday afternoon to check on a person at a home on County Highway C in the town of Plymouth. The sheriff’s office says it then turned into a tactical situation.

The sheriff’s office declined to give details except to say the person they were checking on made it a tactical situation.

It ended peaceably at about 4:45 P.M. and a Plymouth man was taken to a hospital for a medical assessment.

