INTERVIEW: Fridays on the Fox entertainment returns

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Downtown Green Bay is bringing back Fridays on the Fox. The Friday night entertainment on CityDeck was interrupted by the pandemic, but it’s back for two performances this summer by fan favorites.

N.E.W. Piano Guys bring their comedic dueling pianos to CityDeck from 6 to 9:30 P.M. on July 30.

The Cougars engage the crowd with their high-energy rocking and rolling on August 13, also 6 to 9:30 P.M.

Downtown Green Bay Inc. events manager Alissa Cotter talked on Action 2 News at 4:30 about what people can expect at the events this year and how the city hopes to show off one of its downtown jewels.

Fridays on the Fox takes place on the east bank of the Fox River, behind the 300-block of N. Washington St. Downtown Green Bay has partnered with Hagemeister Park for concessions and beverages.

Seating starts at 6 P.M. for each performance. People are asked to bring their own chairs to CityDeck since seating is limited.

