INTERVIEW: Artificial intelligence used in fight against cancer

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Artificial intelligence is being used to improve medical care. WATS 3D is a breakthrough technology to detect and prevent esophageal cancer.

Dr. Chaitanya Pant is a gastroenterologist at Prevea Health who was the first in Green Bay to use this new technology.

He talked with Action 2 News anchor Chris Roth just after finishing such a procedure.

