DRY & COMFORTABLE TODAY, STORMS RETURN TOMORROW...

Cooler, drier air is trickling in on a northerly wind. That sets for a very nice and comfortable end to your work week! Expect a good deal of sun, comfortable 70s and low humidity. But change arrives quickly...

Late tonight, a cold front drops down out of the north bringing some predawn thunderstorms for areas near the Wisconsin-Michigan border. As the front drops southward the rest of us get some scattered storms tomorrow. There is a chance of few storms in the afternoon into early evening could be strong - Possibly an isolated severe storm in there somewhere. Tomorrow will also be a bit more humid once again and warmer with 80s returning. But things chance quickly again and Sunday brings ample sun, low humidity and more 70s.

Next week starts out comfortable, but it will be slightly humid by midweek.

WINDS & WAVES:

FRIDAY: NNE VEERING S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: W 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 75

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Late storms north. LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds with scattered storms. Slightly humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Seasonable with mostly sunny skies and lower humidity. HIGH: 75 LOW: 53

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Still sunny and nice. Slightly warmer. A stray afternoon storm? HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY. Some sun. Warm and a bit more humid. A stray storm possible. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Again, a stray storm chance. HIGH: 82

