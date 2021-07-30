Boyfriend arrested for stabbing woman to death in Fox Crossing

correction: Corrects spelling of the suspect's last name, Dellar.

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - Fox Crossing police Friday arrested a 26-year-old man for the murder of his live-in girlfriend last Sunday.

Police responded to a 911 hang-up call from an apartment on the 1100-block of Valley Road last Sunday evening. On the way, police received a call from a man saying someone had killed his girlfriend.

Leianna Mule, 30, died from her injuries.

Her boyfriend, Phillip Dellar, claimed someone came into their apartment and killed her. He was taken to a hospital to treat wounds.

Dellar is being held in the Winnebago County Jail on suspicion of First-Degree Intentional Homicide.

Police aren’t releasing any more details from the investigation, such as a motive.

