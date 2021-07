GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Whether you love them or fear them, you should know this: Rats stick by their friends.

On this International Day of Friendship, Brad Spakowitz has a special “3 Brilliant Minutes” to talk about some unlikely friendships.

He also talks about that halo around the sun Friday morning and the chances for more storms over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.