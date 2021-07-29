WR Randall Cobb, T Dennis Kelly at day two of Packers practice

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some new and familiar faces were at Green Bay Packers Training Camp Thursday.

WR Randall Cobb rejoined his first team after being traded from Houston this week. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers requested the team acquire Cobb, one of his favorite targets. Cobb, who played with the Packers from 2011-2018, received plenty of love from fans at Ray Nitschke Field. Cobb is considered a fan favorite in Green Bay.

Aaron Rodgers isn’t the only one happy to have Randall Cobb back. Look at Davante Adams. pic.twitter.com/v9rNzf7prI — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) July 29, 2021

Packers coach Matt LaFleur on Cobb addition: “the more pieces you have the more creative you can be as a coach” — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) July 29, 2021

Randall Cobb got a huge ovation from the crowd at training camp. First time in a Packers uniform since 2018. https://t.co/OqVz0LvONT pic.twitter.com/TWLt8aV0DB — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) July 29, 2021

In a pre-practice press conference, GM Brian Gutekunst stated that they acquired Cobb because it was a “very important thing for Aaron. [Rodgers]”

GM Brian Gutekunst didn’t soft-pedal it: He traded for Randall Cobb because of Aaron Rodgers.



“I think that’s a big part of it, I don’t think without Aaron we would be pursuing him,” Gutekunst said. “This was a very important thing for Aaron and that’s why we did it.” pic.twitter.com/RnxD1EEM6b — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) July 29, 2021

On Thursday, the Packers announced the signing of T Dennis Kelly. Kelly tricked reporters and fans by wearing David Bakhtiari’s No. 69 jersey. Bakhtiari is still recovering from a torn ACL.

Disregard!! That’s David Kelly in a 69 jersey 🤣 https://t.co/YvU0526dJa — Chris Roth (@rothchris) July 29, 2021

I guess we know new Packers OT @DennisKelly67 has a sense of humor. He duped some media — I’m looking at you @mattschneidman — by wearing @DavidBakhtiari’s jersey. Would’ve been a shock to see the real 69 back on the field less than 8 months after his ACL tear. pic.twitter.com/kvnTPAARui — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) July 29, 2021

Kelly is a 10th-year player out of Purdue. He played for the Eagles for four seasons before he was traded to the Tennessee Titans.

“Last season, he started all 16 regular-season games for the first time in his career, helping RB Derrick Henry lead the NFL and set a team record with 2,027 rushing yards during the regular season, becoming the eighth player in league annals to rush for 2,000-plus yards in a season. Kelly was part of a line that helped Tennessee rank No. 2 in the NFL in rushing offense (168.1 ypg) and tied for No. 2 in total offense (396.4 ypg). He will wear No. 79 for the Packers,” reads a statement from the team.

Action 2 Sports is at Training Camp and will have full reports Thursday.

The Packers have officially signed tackle Dennis Kelly. The 10-year pro started all 16 games for the Titans last year — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) July 29, 2021

