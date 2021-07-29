Advertisement

Wisconsin DNR announces new initiative to ensure safe water for all

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A new series put on by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is aiming to educate others about PFAS contamination.

The agency has launched its “Safe Water for All” campaign, and it will include a three-part panel series put on by the DNR.

PFAS contamination has been reported in areas such as Marinette County.

The series will start in August during National Water Quality Monday, and will go through October.

It will also focus on how the state is working to expand clean water access.

“The solutions are there. We know what we need to do to address these challenges. All we have to do is have the will to do them,” said Todd Ambs, the Deputy Secretary for the Wisconsin DNR. “Getting us to the point where we’re not only protecting the waters of Wisconsin, but addressing those challenges and fears of the tens of thousands of Wisconsinites that today, unfortunately are not confident that they can turn on the tap, and safely drink the water.”

Besides PFAS, the agency says the other prevalent issues are lead service lines in older homes, as well as nitrates in groundwater.

The DNR says more details about the upcoming discussions will be available soon.

