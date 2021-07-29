WATCH LIVE: Tracking severe weather

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The First Alert Weather Team is covering severe weather moving through the region.

Meteorologists Brad Spakowitz and David Ernst have team coverage, and are providing information on-air, as well as online, through our website and the Action 2 News Facebook page.

Strong winds, torrential downpours, and hail are the main concerns, however a tornado warning has been issued for parts of the viewing area.

Storm reports from the National Weather Service in Green Bay state there are multiple trees down in Marathon County, and winds are estimated at 60-65 miles an hour. A private weather station also reached wind speeds of 78 miles an hour, according to the agency.

Avoid large, open rooms when taking shelter, and try to get to the lowest level available. Those who live in upper-level apartments may want to go to an interior room, or ask a downstairs neighbor to shelter in their unit.

Interior stairwells also work as shelter locations.

Anyone living in mobile homes should leave your home.

At 902 PM...The Wausau airport hit 63 mph. #wiwx — NWS Green Bay (@NWSGreenBay) July 29, 2021

At 904 PM... A private weather station reached 78 mph in the city of Weston in Marathon county. #wiwx — NWS Green Bay (@NWSGreenBay) July 29, 2021

Items to include in an emergency kit:

Flashlights

Batteries

Water

Nonperishable Food

Food for any pets you may have

If you do lose power, you can report it online by using the following links:

