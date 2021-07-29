Advertisement

Small plane crashes near Ripon

A small plane crashes near Ripon. July 29, 2021.
A small plane crashes near Ripon. July 29, 2021.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A small plane has crashed northeast of Ripon, according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.

The scene is located near Highway 44 and Douglas Street. People should avoid the area due to damage from last night’s storms.

Officials say the occupants of the plane appear to have suffered minor injuries.

Action 2 News is working to get more information and will update this story.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ripon storm damage. July 29, 2021.
Ripon deals with storm aftermath, NWS to survey damage in SW Winnebago County
EAA AirVenture Museum
Menominee Nation Arena evacuation center now closed after severe weather threat passes
Cornelius Dupree Russell
Man wanted in Little Wolf River shooting turns himself in
FILE
Green Bay area woman killed, 4 others injured in Brown County crash
Aaron Rodgers addresses the media after training camp practice. July 28, 2021.
LIVE BLOG: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers talks openly about offseason rift, future with team

Latest News

July 29 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Break from the humidity
Driver, dog killed in rollover crash
Ripon storm damage
WATCH: Straight-line winds cause major damage in Ripon
July 29 mid morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice day