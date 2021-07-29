Small plane crashes near Ripon

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A small plane has crashed northeast of Ripon, according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.

The scene is located near Highway 44 and Douglas Street. People should avoid the area due to damage from last night’s storms.

Officials say the occupants of the plane appear to have suffered minor injuries.

Action 2 News is working to get more information and will update this story.

