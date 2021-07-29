SEVERE WEATHER THREAT HAS ENDED, CLEAN UP NOW BEGINS...

A round of severe weather passed through the area Wednesday Night. Hardest hit were Waupaca, Winnebago, and Fond Du Lac Counties. Crews are gathering video and reports and will have a complete report on ACTION 2 NEWS THIS MORNING. Thankfully it is all over now and the clean-up can begin...

Other than some patchy fog this morning, skies will clear out throughout the day and we will actually see plenty of sunshine by the afternoon. It will be cooler with a high around 80 degrees. Late in the day the humidity drops. Friday will be sunny and comfortable, but Saturday turns a bit warmer and a bit more humid with more storms possible. Sunday will be dry and more comfortable once again.

WINDS & WAVES:

THURSDAY: N 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

FRIDAY: N VEER S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ or less

TODAY: Patchy fog early. Sunshine with scattered clouds by afternoon. Not as warm, humidity drops late. HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 77 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds with scattered storms. Slightly humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Seasonable with mostly sunny skies and lower humidity. Stray shower? HIGH: 75 LOW: 53

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: Still sunny and nice. Slightly warmer. A stray afternoon storm? HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY. Some sun. Warm and a bit more humid. A stray storm possible. HIGH: 81

