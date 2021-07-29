Rodgers’ honest press conference changes fans’ opinions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After his uniquely lengthy press conference yesterday, July 28, some fans have changed their opinions about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his behavior during the off season.

The usually reserved Rodgers was open about his issues with Packers management. Him stepping out of the pocket and in front of the microphone seemed to give a boost to his public image.

“Fans saw a different side of him and I think the side that they saw was a side that they could relate with,” Brian Butch, radio co-host of Nine2Noon on 97.3 The Game. “They understood that he didn’t like everything that was going on but also they probably don’t like everything going on in their job and they want to have a voice. That’s what they found out.”

Rodgers also candidly discussed how he seriously considered retirement during the offseason.

“We haven’t seen this side of Aaron Rodgers. I think that’s probably why it surprised everybody,” Butch continued. “It surprised me. I thought it was going to be a lose-lose situation for him to get up there and talk and it wasn’t. I thought he took that as an advantage for him and used that platform to get his message across. He actually just talked. He was honest. He was open. We haven’t seen that from QB 12.”

Rogers emphasized the lack of discussions surrounding his future with the Packers past 2021 which will be his 17th season in green and gold. A historic record number of years even legends like Brett Favre and Bart Starr never accomplished.

“As I’ve talked to some of the other older players around the league, I think this is how it goes,” Rodgers said during the press conference on Wednesday. “You get a little bit older, you see something dysfunctional in the organizations and you either move on or you try and help foster some change.”

Fans seemed to sympathize with some of Rodgers’ grievances like not having a seat at the table after so many years.

“He kind of explained why they were in the situation they were in and now it’s all about playing football and winning football games,” Butch highlighted. “In the end that’s how you get measured.”

At 4:33 p.m. this afternoon, the NFL Network reported the Packers and Rodgers have agreed to terms and language on a reworked deal. All that’s left is for the deal to be signed.

We will keep you updated when the terms are indeed signed.

