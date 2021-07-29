Advertisement

Republican to block UW virus testing, vaccination rules

Courtesy: State Senator Steve Nass
Courtesy: State Senator Steve Nass(WEAU)
By Associated Press and SCOTT BAUER
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Republican state lawmaker plans to block the University of Wisconsin from instituting COVID-19 testing, masking and vaccination protocols on campuses across the state.

The move from state Sen. Steve Nass comes as health officials sound warnings about the rapidly spreading, highly contagious delta variant.

Nass says he will be moving to require the university to get approval from the Legislature before enacting any virus-related regulations.

Nass co-chairs the Legislature’s GOP-controlled rules committee, which he says will meet next week to take up his proposal. UW officials had no immediate comment on the plans.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ripon storm damage. July 29, 2021.
Ripon deals with storm aftermath, NWS to survey damage in SW Winnebago County
EAA AirVenture Museum
Menominee Nation Arena evacuation center now closed after severe weather threat passes
Cornelius Dupree Russell
Man wanted in Little Wolf River shooting turns himself in
FILE
Green Bay area woman killed, 4 others injured in Brown County crash
Aaron Rodgers addresses the media after training camp practice. July 28, 2021.
LIVE BLOG: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers talks openly about offseason rift, future with team

Latest News

CDC: Florence, Pepin counties lead state in spreading COVID-19
Under the CDC's updated guidance, even vaccinated people in counties facing high or substantial...
Division over updated mask guidance
Vaccine getting loaded into a syringe.
Ascension to require all associates get COVID-19 vaccine, November deadline set
CDC announces new mask guidance.
CDC announces new mask guidance