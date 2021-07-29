Portland officer chosen for Green Bay’s next police chief

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police and Fire Commission has chosen the city’s next police chief. Christopher Davis is currently deputy chief of the Portland (Ore.) Bureau of Police.

He was one of four finalists, including two members of the Green Bay Police Department.

The commission says Davis has been in policing for 27 years. He’s a 22-year veteran of Portland’s police department. The commission president, Rod Goldhahn, said Davis stood out for his experience and success in different areas of policing. He was also a finalist for Madison’s police chief earlier this year.

He’ll succeed Andrew Smith, who retired in April. Retired police commander Jim Runge has been fulfilling the chief’s duties in the interim.

Action 2 News talked with Goldhahn about the selection process and public feedback earlier this month.

