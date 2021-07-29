Advertisement

Portland officer chosen for Green Bay’s next police chief

Green Bay's four finalists for police chief
Green Bay's four finalists for police chief
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police and Fire Commission has chosen the city’s next police chief. Christopher Davis is currently deputy chief of the Portland (Ore.) Bureau of Police.

He was one of four finalists, including two members of the Green Bay Police Department.

The commission says Davis has been in policing for 27 years. He’s a 22-year veteran of Portland’s police department. The commission president, Rod Goldhahn, said Davis stood out for his experience and success in different areas of policing. He was also a finalist for Madison’s police chief earlier this year.

He’ll succeed Andrew Smith, who retired in April. Retired police commander Jim Runge has been fulfilling the chief’s duties in the interim.

Action 2 News talked with Goldhahn about the selection process and public feedback earlier this month.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ripon storm damage. July 29, 2021.
Ripon deals with storm aftermath, NWS to survey damage in SW Winnebago County
EAA AirVenture Museum
Menominee Nation Arena evacuation center now closed after severe weather threat passes
Cornelius Dupree Russell
Man wanted in Little Wolf River shooting turns himself in
FILE
Green Bay area woman killed, 4 others injured in Brown County crash
Aaron Rodgers addresses the media after training camp practice. July 28, 2021.
LIVE BLOG: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers talks openly about offseason rift, future with team

Latest News

Storm damage in Jefferson County. The National Weather Service confirmed an F1 tornado touched...
Tornadoes confirmed in southern Wisconsin
Storm damage in the city of Ripon
Ripon faces storm cleanup
Delta variant accounts for 79% of COVID-19 samples tested in Wisconsin
First Alert Weather severe weather specialist Brad Spakowitz records a video for the WBAY...
WEATHER TALK: Breaking down Thursday's storm
Screenshot from animation of WATS 3D
INTERVIEW: Artificial intelligence takes on cancer