One in custody after drug busts on Menominee Indian Reservation

KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Menominee Tribal Police Department says citizens reporting suspicious activity led officers to two drug stashes and one arrest.

Menominee Tribal police and Menominee County sheriff’s deputies issued a search warrant in the Schoolview Addition of Keshena on Thursday and found heroin in packages similar to what police have found in drug seizures in the local area.

The first search warrant led to information about a second site, where police issued a second tribal search warrant and found heroin and fentanyl packaged for sale.

Deputies arrested one man, described as non-Native, and they’re seeing charges against several Menominee tribal members for participating in illegal drug sales.

