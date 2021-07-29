Advertisement

One in custody after drug busts on Menominee Indian Reservation

Heroin
Heroin
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Menominee Tribal Police Department says citizens reporting suspicious activity led officers to two drug stashes and one arrest.

Menominee Tribal police and Menominee County sheriff’s deputies issued a search warrant in the Schoolview Addition of Keshena on Thursday and found heroin in packages similar to what police have found in drug seizures in the local area.

The first search warrant led to information about a second site, where police issued a second tribal search warrant and found heroin and fentanyl packaged for sale.

Deputies arrested one man, described as non-Native, and they’re seeing charges against several Menominee tribal members for participating in illegal drug sales.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ripon storm damage. July 29, 2021.
Ripon deals with storm aftermath, NWS to survey damage in SW Winnebago County
EAA AirVenture Museum
Menominee Nation Arena evacuation center now closed after severe weather threat passes
Cornelius Dupree Russell
Man wanted in Little Wolf River shooting turns himself in
FILE
Green Bay area woman killed, 4 others injured in Brown County crash
Aaron Rodgers addresses the media after training camp practice. July 28, 2021.
LIVE BLOG: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers talks openly about offseason rift, future with team

Latest News

Rodgers openness after months of dodging questions and stepping away from the lime light has...
Rodgers’ honest press conference changes fans’ opinions
Storm damage cleanup in Ripon
DEBRIEF: Ripon storm damage
Woodland Dunes Nature Center
Woodland Dunes cuts ribbon on nature center
1933 Stinson flipped making an emergency landing in a Fond du Lac County farm field
Plane flips during emergency landing