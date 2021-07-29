Impacts of mental health in sports

ASHWABEUNON, Wis. (WBAY) - During Wednesday’s news conference, Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers discussed the importance of mental health for himself and other athletes.

The three time NFL MVP mentioned Simon Biles by name, the decorated gymnast who recently withdrew from Olympic competition.

Kevin Anderson and Kendra Lamphier coach at the Starz Gymnastics Academy in Ashwaubenon and they see more kids sign up during the Olympics because they want to emulate the sports’ stars.

“You learn perseverance and the ability to sort of push through and make small adjustments, and small changes to work towards what you want. And mentally you have to be tough to do it,” Anderson, a competitive coach, said.

Gymnastics is a difficult sport that wears on an athletes body.

“I think the entire sport from the beginning when you walk in the door is a mental game of, do you enjoy what you’re doing? And if you do, you build from there,” Lamphier, competitive director and gym manager for Starz, said on Wednesday.

Both labeled Simone Biles a hero. The Olympic gold medalist pulled out of several events at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games after citing her mental health. She was expected to win gold medals.

Gymnastics has changed in most recent years with coaches becoming more open to listening to athletes whenever they say they’re not able to perform at 100%, according to Starz Gymnastics.

Rodgers credited Biles for speaking up, saying athletes often get put on a pedestal.

“I think it’s important that we work on our mental state and as you’ve seen with Simone Biles, there needs to be more conversation around that,” the Green Bay Packers Quarterback told a group of reporters during a media conference.

According to the Samaritan Counseling Center of the Fox Valley, people should get help before reaching a crisis.

“If we are more open to talk about this on a day-to-day basis as something that any person can deal with, it’s going to prevent crisis,” Executive Director Rosangela Berbert said.

Issues with one’s mental health could look like being less motivated, feeling tired more often, and isolating oneself.

“You have high functioning people who are handling so much that they may get to that breaking point,” Berbert said.

