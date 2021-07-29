Advertisement

Green Bay area woman killed, 4 others injured in Brown County crash

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a Green Bay area woman has died following a two vehicle crash in Brown County early Wednesday afternoon which caused a roadway to close for about six hours.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to County Highway R/Main Street at Pine Grove Road in the Town of New Denmark at 1:47 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says a 19-year-old Denmark man was headed north on County Highway R/Main Street in his Dodge Ram truck when he attempted to make a left turn onto Pine Grove Road.

That’s when authorities say the truck collided with a southbound Chevrolet Impala.

Although the truck driver’s name hasn’t been released, authorities say he was taken to a Green Bay area hospital for minor injuries. His passenger, an 18-year-old Denmark area man, was also taken to a Green Bay hospital for minor injuries.

Meanwhile, the Sheriff’s Office says a 38-year-old Green Bay area man who was driving the Impala was taken to a Green Bay hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

One of his passengers, identified as a six-year-old, was flown to a Green Bay area hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

However, another passenger, identified by the Sheriff’s Office as a 33-year-old Green Bay area woman, died at the scene due to her injuries.

Authorities have not released the names of anyone involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated, and authorities say alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor at this time.

County Highway R was back open by 7:45 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Rodgers lands at Austin Straubel Airport ahead of Packers 2021 Training Camp.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers reports to Training Camp after standoff with front office
Storm damage in Algoma. July 26-27, 2021.
Thousands remain without power after overnight storms, some crews sent home to rest
Cornelius Dupree Russell
Man wanted in Little Wolf River shooting turns himself in
Wisconsin identifies almost 1,000 coronavirus cases
Aaron Rodgers addresses the media after training camp practice. July 28, 2021.
LIVE BLOG: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers talks openly about offseason rift, future with team

Latest News

Planes sit on the grass near the Wittman Regional Airport runways (file)
EAA AirVenture tells guests to leave due to incoming storm, buses taking those at campsites to shelter
The DNR says thousands of Wisconsinites do not have access to safe, clean drinking water.
Wisconsin DNR announces new initiative to ensure safe water for all
WomenVenture brings female aviators together to connect, mentor and inspire
WomenVenture brings female aviators together to connect, mentor and inspire
NWTC receives grant to increase diversity among nursing students
NWTC receives grant to increase diversity among nursing students