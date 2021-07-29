Green Bay area woman killed, 4 others injured in Brown County crash

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a Green Bay area woman has died following a two vehicle crash in Brown County early Wednesday afternoon which caused a roadway to close for about six hours.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to County Highway R/Main Street at Pine Grove Road in the Town of New Denmark at 1:47 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says a 19-year-old Denmark man was headed north on County Highway R/Main Street in his Dodge Ram truck when he attempted to make a left turn onto Pine Grove Road.

That’s when authorities say the truck collided with a southbound Chevrolet Impala.

Although the truck driver’s name hasn’t been released, authorities say he was taken to a Green Bay area hospital for minor injuries. His passenger, an 18-year-old Denmark area man, was also taken to a Green Bay hospital for minor injuries.

Meanwhile, the Sheriff’s Office says a 38-year-old Green Bay area man who was driving the Impala was taken to a Green Bay hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

One of his passengers, identified as a six-year-old, was flown to a Green Bay area hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

However, another passenger, identified by the Sheriff’s Office as a 33-year-old Green Bay area woman, died at the scene due to her injuries.

Authorities have not released the names of anyone involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated, and authorities say alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor at this time.

County Highway R was back open by 7:45 p.m.

