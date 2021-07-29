Advertisement

Fire in Fond du Lac home blamed on candle left burning

A Fond du Lac Fire Rescue truck.
A Fond du Lac Fire Rescue truck.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue says a candle was left burning when no one was home, causing a fire that damaged part of a house on County Rd. V Thursday afternoon.

The fire department says smoke detectors alerted people nearby, who called 911. Firefighters were able to limit the fire damage to one room, while there was smoke damage to other rooms.

Firefighters say the candle was in a corner of a room used for quilting and crafting. When the candle melted the top of a plastic shelving unit, the flames spread to the nearby combustibles.

Firefighters plan to go around the neighborhood on Friday to discuss fire safety. They’ll offer to inspect homes, hand out fire safety literature, and remind people about the value of working smoke detectors.

