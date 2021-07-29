Driver, dog killed in rollover crash

FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man and a dog died in a rollover crash in Florence County Wednesday.

At 4:56 p.m., Florence County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a one-vehicle crash on State Highway 101 south of County Highway D.

The driver was trapped and the Florence Fire Department had to use extrication tools to get him out.

He was taken to Dickinson County Memorial Hospital and then transferred to HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay. The man died from his injuries.

The man’s dog was found dead in the vehicle.

The crash is under investigation.

