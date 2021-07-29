Advertisement

Brewers add All-Star 3B Escobar in trade with Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar, right, slides safely into second base after hitting a...
Arizona Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar, right, slides safely into second base after hitting a double as Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner misses the catch during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) - The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired All-Star third baseman Eduardo Escobar from the Arizona Diamondbacks for two prospects.

The 32-year-old Escobar made his first All-Star Game this season and is batting .246 with 22 homers.

The switch-hitter should be a valuable and versatile piece for the first-place Brewers, who are trying to lock down the NL Central.

Milwaukee could use some extra pop in the lineup, especially in the coming weeks.

Star outfielder Christian Yelich recently went on the COVID-19 injured list and is expected to miss at least another week.

