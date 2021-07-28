Advertisement

WR Randall Cobb returning to the Packers

Randall Cobb
Randall Cobb(Sports Illustrated)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Randall Cobb is coming home to Green Bay.

The wide receiver made the announcement Wednesday morning on Twitter with some green and gold hearts.

He tweeted a photo of himself in the No. 18 Packers jersey.

There were no immediate details on the deal to bring Cobb back to the Packers. NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Packers made a trade with the Houston Texans to get Cobb back at Lambeau Field.

Rapoport says the deal was made at the request of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. We’ll hear from Rodgers Wednesday after practice.

Cobb, 30, was drafted by the Packers in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

He entered free agency and signed a one-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys in 2019.

In 2020, he signed a three-year deal with the Houston Texans.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Rodgers lands at Austin Straubel Airport ahead of Packers 2021 Training Camp.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers reports to Training Camp after standoff with front office
Storm damage in Algoma. July 26-27, 2021.
Thousands remain without power after overnight storms, some crews sent home to rest
Wisconsin identifies almost 1,000 coronavirus cases
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Your help is needed in finding two La Crosse County homicide suspects.
Authorities: La Crosse County triple homicide suspects may be in Green Bay area

Latest News

WBAY’s Packers panel, ‘On the Clock’ featuring ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin/Wisconsin...
On the Clock: Reaction to Aaron Rodgers' Arrival
On the Clock: Reaction to Aaron Rodgers' Arrival
Video of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers arriving to Lambeau Field on the eve of Training Camp.
Rodgers arrives in Green Bay for start of training camp
Kids ride bikes through an obstacle course outside Lambeau Field during a bike safety rodeo at...
Things to know for Green Bay Packers 76th Training Camp