WomenVenture brings female aviators together to connect, mentor and inspire

WomenVenture is designed to inspire women to build camaraderie, celebrate the joy of aviation, and open doors to mentorship moments that encourage women to pursue their dreams.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - For the 13th year, women of all ages had opportunities to share their passion for aviation on Wednesday, July 28, during EAA WomenVenture 2021.

WomenVenture is designed to inspire women to build camaraderie, celebrate the joy of aviation, and open doors to mentorship moments that encourage women to pursue their dreams.

“I started off flying just for fun, and seeing all these ladies involved realized, I can do that too,” Lauren Jones a UPS Flight Path Intern said.

“I would love to be a stunt pilot when I’m older. Even in all the old movies like Top Gun and a lot of movies before 2000 there not a lot of female stunt doubles. But hey, someone needs to step up there,” Samantha Chtcherbinin-Reynoso a high school sophomore in the Girls Venture program said.

Throughout the day, women were were invited to two different panels. The first introduced the women to the program and highlighted Air Force Commanders.

The evening program was titled “Celebrating Those Who Break Boundaries” and showcased a plethora of female pilots.

“We have a place in aviation and were doing big things,” Jones said.

Earlier in the day UPS gave private tours of their 747 to more than 90 girls in the Girl Venture program.

“It humbles me very much to help these girls because I was in their shoes at one point and I remember staring at a female pilot and saying, ‘oh I want to be like that’,” Capt. Katie Warbel with USP said.

UPS said there is a strong need for more women in the cockpit as fewer than five percent of commercial pilots are women.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

