Advertisement

Wisconsin officer charged in 2016 slaying of Black man

Photo: GoFundMe page
Photo: GoFundMe page(GoFundMe)
By Associated Press and SCOTT BAUER and TODD RICHMOND
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin judge has charged a police officer in the 2016 slaying of a Black man, years after prosecutors declined to file charges.

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Glenn Yamahiro charged Joseph Mensah on Wednesday with homicide by negligent use of a weapon in the shooting death of Jay Anderson Jr. in Wauwatosa in 2016.

Prosecutors cleared Mensah, who is also Black, of any criminal wrongdoing soon after the shooting, but Anderson’s family asked Yamahiro to review the case through the state’s little-used John Doe process.

It allows a judge to question witnesses directly and to decide whether to file charges. Anderson was one of three people whom Mensah fatally shot during five years as a Wauwatosa police officer.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Rodgers lands at Austin Straubel Airport ahead of Packers 2021 Training Camp.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers reports to Training Camp after standoff with front office
Storm damage in Algoma. July 26-27, 2021.
Thousands remain without power after overnight storms, some crews sent home to rest
Wisconsin identifies almost 1,000 coronavirus cases
Your help is needed in finding two La Crosse County homicide suspects.
Authorities: La Crosse County triple homicide suspects may be in Green Bay area
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self

Latest News

Wisconsin Republican chairman stepping down ahead of midterm elections
July 28 mid morning forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storms
July 28 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking storms
Kristyn Allen and Packers fan
WATCH: Fans excited for Packers Training Camp