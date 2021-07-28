SEVERE WEATHER THREAT HIGH TONIGHT

We are in a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as several bands or clusters of strong to severe storms should develop across northwestern Wisconsin and track southeast across the state. Damaging wind gusts of 70+ mph will be the primary severe threat. Farther west, as storms first develop, golf ball or larger size hail will be possible, but large hail will become less of a concern as storms track eastward. Heavy rainfall of 1-3″ is also possible so some urban flooding is a threat. A tornado or two cannot be ruled out. The storms should exit the area by about 2am.

Some showers may linger into Thursday morning, but we should see some sunshine by the afternoon. It will be cooler with a high around 80 degrees. Late in the day the humidity drops. Friday will be sunny and comfortable, but Saturday turns a bit warmer and a bit more humid with more storms possible. Sunday will be dry and more comfortable once again.

WINDS & WAVES:

THURSDAY: N 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

FRIDAY: NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ or less

TONIGHT: Strong storms exit, then mostly cloudy. Muggy with patchy fog. LOW: 68

THURSDAY: Patchy fog early. A morning shower chance, then some sun! Not as warm, humidity drops late. HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 77 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds with scattered storms. Slightly humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Seasonable with mostly sunny skies and lower humidity. Stray shower? HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: Still sunny and nice. Slightly warmer. A stray afternoon storm? HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY. Some sun. Warm and a bit more humid. A stray storm possible. HIGH: 82

