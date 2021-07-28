SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE THIS EVENING

Although it will be hot and muggy today, the main weather concern revolves around the potential for a severe storms arriving this evening. Today is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as several bands or clusters of strong-to-severe storms should develop across northwestern Wisconsin this afternoon and track southeast.

Storms likely do not arrive in central Wisconsin until after 6 p.m. and may not get to the Fox Valley until 8-10 p.m. Damaging wind gusts of 70+ mph will be the primary severe threat. Farther west, as storms first develop, golf ball or larger size hail will be possible, but large hail will become less of a concern as storms track eastward. A tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Ahead of any storms, highs will be in the mid 80s to near 90° for highs with a heat index topping 90 degrees. It will be muggy with a dew point around 70 degrees. A cold front will push through after tonight’s storms, and eventually the humidity will drop on Thursday... much of the day will still feel rather humid, though. Some showers may linger into Thursday morning, but we should see some sunshine by the afternoon. It will be cooler with a high around 80 degrees.

Lows should be into the upper 50s as skies clear out Thursday night. Friday will likely turn out to be the nicest, most comfortable day this week. Highs will be in the upper 70s with low humidity. There will be a chance for scattered storms on Saturday, and perhaps a stray shower on Sunday. Highs should continue to run in the 70s as we begin the next work week... and the lower humidity looks to continue as well!

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: SSE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

THURSDAY: N 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Clouds thicken with strong PM storms likely. Very warm and muggy. HIGH: 86

TONIGHT: Strong storms exit, then mostly cloudy. Lingering shower or storm. Muggy. LOW: 68

THURSDAY: Lingering showers... mainly early. Cooler with falling humidity. PM sunshine. HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 78 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds with scattered storms. Slightly humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Seasonable with mostly sunny skies and lower humidity. Stray shower? HIGH: 77 LOW: 55

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: Still sunny and nice. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

