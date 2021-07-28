Packers fans excited for first day of training camp, mixed reviews for Rodgers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the first day of Green Bay Packers training camp, Lambeau Field was surrounded by green, gold, and people for the first time since 2019.

Due to COVID-19, no fans were allowed to watch training camp in 2020. Which for some wasn’t easy.

“It was really tough actually,” Terra Wilhelm, a Green Bay native currently living in Florida, revealed. “We usually fly up for a couple games a year so we weren’t able to do that. Then, we have some Packers bars down in Florida that we weren’t able to go to. We missed out but we’re excited about this season.”

Lining the streets to get a glimpse of some of their favorite players felt like old times for many locals.

“Today is important I think just because last year we weren’t able to do it,” an Appleton native and English teacher at Hortonville High School, Matt Stormer, explained. “I know my dad and I are here and it’s a yearly tradition for us since I was a young kid. Getting to see a bunch of Packers fans together is always a good time. I think we all have that commonality between us. It’s good to be around people who love something like how you love something.”

This year especially, one player was the talk of the town - Aaron Rodgers.

A lifelong Packers fan, Tom Ebert, raised to the sky a homemade paper and wooden sign with a message for the quarterback as the players walked out to the practice field. One side read “Honor your contract YOU CRY BABY!! 12.″ The other said “I was a PACKERS Fan Waaaayyy before AR” with a red circle and slash through Aaron Rodgers’s initials.

“I thought that I would let Aaron know that having a contract means with the integrity that you follow that contract and not criticize the management of the team,” Ebert emphasized. “When you behave the way you do you have no right to criticize the management of the team. I’ve been a Packers fan a long time, long before AR. I will always be. I follow my friends closely and find out where they are at and they all feel like the sign is awesome and it’s the way everybody feels.”

“We really loved Rodgers but we’ve got some mixed feelings about everything that’s happened so far,” Wilhelm said.

While the jury is still out about the kind of impact Aaron Rodgers will have on the team this season, fans seem to agree they’re glad the Packers are back.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.