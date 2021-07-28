NWTC receives grant to increase diversity among nursing students

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thanks to a federal grant, Northeast Wisconsin Technical College is set to embark on an effort to increase diversity within the area’s nursing workforce.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, the number of minority nurses in Northeast Wisconsin is far below the national average for regions of similar size.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently delivered NWTC some major financial support to try and change that.

“We were fortunate to be awarded the grant, it is $1.8 million over four years,” says Cindy Theys, NWTC Associate Dean of Health and Sciences.

Those funds will directly assist 50 minority or low income students in obtaining a Nursing Associate degree from NWTC.

“The students who we’re going to be looking for are people who have come across barriers in the past, that have kept them from having the ability to pursue future education, further education,” explains Theys.

The grant money will go beyond tuition, to include books and supplies, while also assisting with the cost of child care.

“We knew that tuition alone wasn’t enough, so we definitely built in support services and we built in some staff to help and follow and track these students and really help keep them on a path towards success,” says Theys.

In applying for the grant, Theys says the college saw a major void in the area’s health care systems as the overall population becomes more diverse.

“We don’t have anywhere near the diverse population of health care providers in our community that we should,” says Theys.

Theys points out that nurses are the primary point of contact when someone goes to the doctor’s office.

“It just leads towards patients being uncomfortable in a patient care environment, it can affect the ability to really develop a trusting relationship between a patient and a health care provider and that does have an impact on patient health,” says Theys.

NWTC hopes to have the first group minority nursing students in classes by January.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.