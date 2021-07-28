Local pediatrician reacts to FDA seeking larger COVID-19 vaccine trial in kids

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As school districts finalize their COVID-19 protocols within schools, the Food and Drug Administration is asking Pfizer and Moderna to increase the size of their vaccine trials for kids.

Dr. Donald Beno, a pediatrician at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, isn’t concerned by the FDA’s recent ask of vaccine manufacturers.

“The key to a vaccine is you want to make sure that they’re safe and effective when there’s a change in the strain of illness, just like we do for the flu shot. We want to prove that it’s going to work for the new or different strain,” said Dr. Beno.

As the Delta variant continues to dominate, Dr. Beno said it makes sense to expand the trial now because that is the variant likely to infect members of the placebo group.

“Is it going to continue to provide the protection against different variants as these variants become a problem?” said Dr. Beno.

It also allows a deeper study into potential adverse side effects. There have been a small number of reports of heart inflammation after getting the vaccine, which often resolves itself.

“They really want to figure out, is it a one in a million kind of thing or is it more?” said Dr. Beno.

According to Pfizer, it still plans to present its data to the FDA by September or October.

In the meantime, Dr. Beno says those who can get the vaccine, should get the vaccine. He said he continues to answer parents’ questions, especially about the research and how quickly it was done.

“They (Pfizer and FDA) didn’t speed anything up per se, it’s just the illness itself is so common. It took less time for people in the placebo group to get sick and show the benefit of the vaccine,” said Dr. Beno. “If it’s an illness that’s very rare, it takes more people to give that vaccine to, to find out if it works.”

Because the vaccine won’t be ready for the start of school, Dr. Beno encourages everyone inside the schools to wear a mask to keep the schools open.

“Children need the social interaction with one another. We found that after last year, they didn’t do very well in school,” said Dr. Beno.

