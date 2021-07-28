LIVE BLOG: Offseason drama put to rest as Packers take field for practice

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Offseason drama seems to be put to rest as the Green Bay Packers are back in action on the first day of public practice.

MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers is expected to talk to the media this afternoon. We’ll carry it live on WBAY. Timing is to be determined. He arrived at Training Camp Tuesday after a months-long standoff with the Packers front office.

Oh, and the team traded to get back WR Randall Cobb.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst and Head Coach Matt LaFleur spoke ahead of practice. Our Dave Schroeder has been covering it all morning on Twitter.

LaFleur was asked if he lost sleep over the Rodgers situation. “I just had a lot of wine and it put me right to sleep,” the coach joked.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: Aaron Rodgers has the same power over personnel decisions as he always has, he’s earned a spot at the table, it’s just a matter of incorporating that more — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) July 28, 2021

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on how to ensure this ISN’T the last dance “winning is the key to everything” — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) July 28, 2021

I asked Packers GM Brian Gutekunst if it’s true Aaron Rodgers will get to decide if he’s traded next offseason… Gutekunst: the club will always make decisions that are best for the Green Bay Packers but (Aaron) has earned a spot at the table to be in those discussions — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) July 28, 2021

Packers coach Matt LaFleur can’t about Cobb until it’s official… but says you can never have enough good players…”the possibility of that, we’re really excited about it” — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) July 28, 2021

LaFleur says working hard every day to get Aaron Rodgers back in the building included it all: texts, zooms, calls, in person pic.twitter.com/4WdZSaj3Ug — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) July 28, 2021

And here they are... pic.twitter.com/xRCFy059FS — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) July 28, 2021

Aaron Rodgers is indeed practicing. Let the 2021 season begin. https://t.co/hCvYhQ6nFw pic.twitter.com/MVNrxNcje1 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) July 28, 2021

How many of you wondered if we’d ever see this again? #AaronRodgers pic.twitter.com/yKxLQwTATU — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) July 28, 2021

