LIVE BLOG: Offseason drama put to rest as Packers take field for practice
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Offseason drama seems to be put to rest as the Green Bay Packers are back in action on the first day of public practice.
MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers is expected to talk to the media this afternoon. We’ll carry it live on WBAY. Timing is to be determined. He arrived at Training Camp Tuesday after a months-long standoff with the Packers front office.
Oh, and the team traded to get back WR Randall Cobb.
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst and Head Coach Matt LaFleur spoke ahead of practice. Our Dave Schroeder has been covering it all morning on Twitter.
LaFleur was asked if he lost sleep over the Rodgers situation. “I just had a lot of wine and it put me right to sleep,” the coach joked.
We’ll update the live blog with tweets from the Action 2 Sports team and our Cover 2 contributors Rob Demovsky, Jason Wilde and Mark Daniels.
Action 2 News and Action 2 Sports will bring you full coverage from Training Camp.
