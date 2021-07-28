Green Bay man facing multiple charges for OWI crash with child in van

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man is facing multiple charges after an alleged intoxicated driving crash with a child in the vehicle.

The suspect was identified as Michael A. Marino, 29.

At about 5:52 p.m., the Brown County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle crash at County Highway T at County Highway K in the Town of Champion. Two people were trapped in a vehicle.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says a van traveling south on County T failed to stop for a stop sign and hit a pickup truck traveling east on County K.

Witnesses stated the van and the truck rolled into a nearby farm field.

Marino and his minor passenger were trapped in the van and extricated by rescue crews. They were flown to a nearby hospital by Eagle III.

The driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries.

The State Patrol says open intoxicants and drugs were found inside the van driven by Marino. An online court records listing for Marino shows he’s facing a traffic violation for Drink Intoxicants/Inhale Nitrous Oxide in a vehicle.

Marino is also facing charges of 2nd offense OWI, three counts of OWI causing injury, consuming intoxicants while driving, operating a vehicle under the influence with a child under the age of 16, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and several traffic citations.

