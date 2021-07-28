Advertisement

EAA AirVenture tells guests to leave due to incoming storm

Planes sit on the grass near the Wittman Regional Airport runways (file)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - EAA AirVenture officials are asking everyone who doesn’t need to be at the air show to leave the grounds by 5 P.M. because of the threat of a significant storm Wednesday night.

AirVenture will be shutting down most of its operations at Wittman Regional Airport by 5, including exhibit buildings and restaurants. Evening programs, Theater in the Woods and Fly-In Theater are canceled. The night-time air show is rescheduled for tomorrow, July 29.

The airport will be open for departures until 8 P.M. “or as long as practical,” and, “Transportation systems will continue to operate as long as weather conditions allow.”

EAA is reminding everyone with aircraft on the grounds to make sure they’re securely tied down.

People with wristbands should hold on to them. Wednesday wristbands can be exchanged for admission on Thursday at the gates.

An announcement by EAA says it’ll provide additional information and alerts to campers as it becomes necessary.

“Safety is always EAA’s top priority, and given the best forecast information from the National Weather Service, we want to give everyone an opportunity to make decisions in advance,” EAA CEO/chairman Jack Pelton wrote in a statement.

The First Alert Weather team predicts the storms will come in several clusters moving from northwest to southwest with wind gusts of 70 MPH. “A tornado or two cannot be ruled out,” Brad Spakowitz says. There’s also a risk of heavy downpours and urban flooding before the storms move away overnight. The WBAY Weather app can be downloaded for free on Apple’s App Store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

