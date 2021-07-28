Advertisement

DreamDrive tradition continues at Packers Training Camp

Packers DreamDrive
Packers DreamDrive(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One of the most enduring traditions of Green Bay Packers Training Camp continues with the opening of the American Family Insurance DreamDrive.

Typically, Packers players ride children’s bikes to training camp. Due to NFL COVID-19 protocols, the players were not able to hop on the children’s bikes this year. Instead, players rode brand new Schwinn bikes to practice while fans lined up and watched along the bike path.

This is the seventh year the Packers and American Family Insurance have teamed up for the DreamDrive. The bike tradition dates back to the Vince Lombardi days.

New this year is the DreamDrive From Home program. Participants can pledge to complete a specific amount of miles at their own pace. For every mile pledged and ridden, American Family Insurance will donate $1 to We All Rise. The organization supports the Black community through education, employment, housing and mental health services.

“This is a place where dreams and traditions thrive, and we’re proud to partner with the Green Bay Packers and celebrate the return of DreamDrive in its modified, safe format,” said Dan Kelly, American Family Insurance chief financial officer. “We hope fans will enjoy tracking their miles, knowing they’re supporting We All Rise, an organization doing important work in the Green Bay community. American Family’s donation is part of our Free to Dream initiative where we’ve committed $105 million over the next five years to further our commitment to closing equity gaps and affecting social impact and positive change in communities.”

