On the Clock: Reaction to Aaron Rodgers' Arrival
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Aaron Rodgers has made it to Green Bay on the eve of the Packers’ first training-camp workout.
WBAY’s Packers panel, ‘On the Clock’ featuring ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin/Wisconsin State Journal Jason Wilde and WTAQ Radio’s Mark Daniels discussed the latest on the Packers-Aaron Rodgers drama and much more.
Topic in this week’s show include:
• Rodgers’ Resolution
• Randall Cobb
• Rodgers “Last Dance”
• What I Heard
• Davante Adams’ Deal
• Za’Darius Smith’s Deal
