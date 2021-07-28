Advertisement

On the Clock: Reaction to Aaron Rodgers' Arrival

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Aaron Rodgers has made it to Green Bay on the eve of the Packers’ first training-camp workout.

WBAY’s Packers panel, ‘On the Clock’ featuring ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin/Wisconsin State Journal Jason Wilde and WTAQ Radio’s Mark Daniels discussed the latest on the Packers-Aaron Rodgers drama and much more.

Topic in this week’s show include:

• Rodgers’ Resolution

• Randall Cobb

• Rodgers “Last Dance”

• What I Heard

• Davante Adams’ Deal

• Za’Darius Smith’s Deal

