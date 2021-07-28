Advertisement

Ascension to require all associates get COVID-19 vaccine, November deadline set

Vaccine getting loaded into a syringe.
Vaccine getting loaded into a syringe.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Company officials with Ascension say they are now going to require all associates get the COVID-19 vaccine by November 12, 2021.

Late Tuesday afternoon, officials sent a news release out saying they are making a similar move as other health systems in the country have in making the vaccine a requirement.

According to the company, associates must be vaccinated against COVID-19, regardless if they interact directly with patients, or if they work remotely.

Ascension officials say the requirement also covers associates who are employed by subsidiaries and partners, physicians and advanced practice providers - regardless if they are employed or independent - as well as volunteers and vendors who enter Ascension facilities.

The requirement is in addition to the company’s annual flu shot requirement, and officials say they’ll follow a similar implementation process.

For those who aren’t able to get the vaccine due to a medical condition or a religious belief, the company says they will have a process for requesting an exemption similar to the one used for the flu shot.

Tuesday’s release also stated the requirement will be implemented in accordance with collective bargaining agreements reached between the company and unions who represent its associates.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccines created by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson, however, none of the vaccines have been fully approved.

RELATED: EXPLAINER: Employers have legal right to mandate COVID-19 shots

Ascension has multiple locations in northeast Wisconsin, including in Appleton, Chilton, Greenville, Kaukauna, Kiel, Little Chute, Menasha, Neenah, New London, Oshkosh, Plymouth, Sheboygan, Waupaca, , Winneconne.

As previously reported by Action 2 News on Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services says more than three million Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 2.86 million have completed the the vaccine series. This totals 51.6% of the state’s population having at least one dose completed, while 49.1% of the state is fully vaccinated.

Looking only at people who are age 18 and older, state health officials say 62.4% of the adult population received the vaccine and 59.7% is fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of shooting in Waupaca County
Sheriff: Argument about littering of beer can led up to Little Wolf River shooting
Aaron Rodgers lands at Austin Straubel Airport ahead of Packers 2021 Training Camp.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers reports to Training Camp after standoff with front office
Storm damage in Algoma. July 26-27, 2021.
Thousands remain without power after overnight storms
Aaron Rodgers lands at Austin Straubel Airport ahead of Packers 2021 Training Camp.
UPDATE: Rodgers lands in Green Bay after reports he plans to play for Packers
Fox Crossing Police investigate a fatal stabbing. July 26, 2021.
Woman stabbed to death in Fox Crossing, no arrests made

Latest News

CDC announces new mask guidance.
CDC announces new mask guidance
Wisconsin identifies almost 1,000 coronavirus cases
USDA sets income guidelines for free and reduced-price school meals
Garth Brooks is offering vaccinations at his concert in Kansas City, Mo.
Garth Brooks to offer vaccines at his Kansas City concert