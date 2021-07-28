Ascension to require all associates get COVID-19 vaccine, November deadline set

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Company officials with Ascension say they are now going to require all associates get the COVID-19 vaccine by November 12, 2021.

Late Tuesday afternoon, officials sent a news release out saying they are making a similar move as other health systems in the country have in making the vaccine a requirement.

According to the company, associates must be vaccinated against COVID-19, regardless if they interact directly with patients, or if they work remotely.

Ascension officials say the requirement also covers associates who are employed by subsidiaries and partners, physicians and advanced practice providers - regardless if they are employed or independent - as well as volunteers and vendors who enter Ascension facilities.

The requirement is in addition to the company’s annual flu shot requirement, and officials say they’ll follow a similar implementation process.

For those who aren’t able to get the vaccine due to a medical condition or a religious belief, the company says they will have a process for requesting an exemption similar to the one used for the flu shot.

Tuesday’s release also stated the requirement will be implemented in accordance with collective bargaining agreements reached between the company and unions who represent its associates.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccines created by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson, however, none of the vaccines have been fully approved.

RELATED: EXPLAINER: Employers have legal right to mandate COVID-19 shots

Ascension has multiple locations in northeast Wisconsin, including in Appleton, Chilton, Greenville, Kaukauna, Kiel, Little Chute, Menasha, Neenah, New London, Oshkosh, Plymouth, Sheboygan, Waupaca, , Winneconne.

As previously reported by Action 2 News on Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services says more than three million Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 2.86 million have completed the the vaccine series. This totals 51.6% of the state’s population having at least one dose completed, while 49.1% of the state is fully vaccinated.

Looking only at people who are age 18 and older, state health officials say 62.4% of the adult population received the vaccine and 59.7% is fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.