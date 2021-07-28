Advertisement

3 Brilliant Minutes: Update on the Mars helicopter

By WBAY news staff and Brad Spakowitz
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - During Brad’s 3 Brilliant Minutes segment on Tuesday, he briefly mentioned an update on the helicopter currently placed on Mars.

Action 2 News has provided multiple updates on the helicopter, which landed on Mars earlier this year.

You can catch the latest update in the video above.

Brad then moved on to the risk of severe weather for Wednesday. Due to the information being outdated by Tuesday night, we didn’t include that portion of the segment in the clip above. For the latest forecast and weather video, CLICK HERE.

