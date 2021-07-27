Advertisement

Wisconsin Republicans call session for unlikely veto override

Wisconsin Capitol in Madison
Wisconsin Capitol in Madison(NBC15)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - It’s shaping up to be a day full of partisan sniping but no real action in the Wisconsin Assembly.

Republicans called the Assembly back into session Tuesday to vote on overriding Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ veto of a bill that would have ended a federal $300 weekly unemployment supplemental payment.

To succeed, Republicans will need Democrats to join them, something unlikely to happen. Democratic Minority Leader Gordon Hintz has promised to uphold the Evers veto.

After Republicans announced plans to convene for a veto override, Evers called a special session for them to consider increasing K-12 and higher education funding by $550 million. Republicans say they won’t go along.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of shooting in Waupaca County
Sheriff: Argument about littering of beer can led up to Little Wolf River shooting
Aaron Rodgers lands at Austin Straubel Airport ahead of Packers 2021 Training Camp.
UPDATE: Rodgers lands in Green Bay after reports he plans to play for Packers
Aaron Rodgers lands at Austin Straubel Airport ahead of Packers 2021 Training Camp.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers reports to Training Camp after standoff with front office
Fox Crossing Police investigate a fatal stabbing. July 26, 2021.
Woman stabbed to death in Fox Crossing, no arrests made
Storm damage in Algoma. July 26-27, 2021.
Damage, power outages reported in overnight storms

Latest News

Voting machine in Wisconsin
Assembly Republican promises “forensic examination” of Wisconsin ballots
Capitol and Metropolitan police are set to deliver their own first-hand accounts of the...
Police testify as House committee holds first Jan. 6 hearing
Governor Tony Evers
Evers calls special session while GOP eyes veto override
Gov. Evers joins Great Lakes States’ Governors to discuss PFAS Action Act