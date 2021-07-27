Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Evers signing bill renaming downtown bridge to honor Packers great Bart Starr

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s Walnut Street Bridge will now be known as the Bart Starr Memorial Bridge.

Gov. Tony Evers is signing Senate Bill 101 Tuesday at Lambeau Field.

The bill, introduced by Green Bay area lawmakers, designates the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to mark the Highway 29 bridge crossing the Fox River for the late, great Packers quarterback.

The bill was backed by Representatives David Steffen (R-Howard), John Macco (R-Ledgeview), Kristina Shelton (D-Green Bay) and Sen. Eric Wimberger (R-Green Bay).

“What a fitting tribute to a man who was a great example both on and off the field. Bart Starr was truly someone to look up to and model yourself after and I am proud to be part of recognizing his legacy and influence he had throughout the City of Green Bay and the state of Wisconsin,” said Rep. Steffen, lead author.

Starr passed away on May 26, 2019, at the age of 85. Starr led the Packers to an astonishing five NFL titles. The most famous of those games was the 1967 Ice Bowl at Lambeau Field. Bart Starr’s quarterback sneak won the game for the Packers and cemented him in the history of the NFL, Green Bay, and all of sports.

