Virtual public hearing being held on I-41 expansion from Appleton to De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding a virtual public hearing Tuesday on the expansion of Interstate 41 from Appleton to De Pere.

It’s occurring from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This will be the first in a series of three meetings on the topic, with the remaining two scheduled for in-person.

According to WisDOT, the 23-mile stretch of I-41 from WIS 96 (Wisconsin Avenue) in Appleton to County F (Scheuring Road) in De Pere experiences “crashes at a rate greater than similar freeways in Wisconsin, is congested, and has multiple roadway design deficiencies.”

Moreover, several pavements and bridges are reaching the end of their use and need replacing.

Data from WisDOT revealed 1,640 crashes from 2015 to 2019 along that I-41 route between Outagamie and Brown counties, which is close to one crash every day.

Approximately 11% of those crashes resulted in evident injuries, 11% in possible injuries, and six were fatal. That data excludes animal versus vehicle crashes.

A WisDOT map showed the I-41 stretch of College Ave to Lyndale Dr. in Appleton had a crash rate that was more than 50% above the statewide average.

You can find documents regarding crash data and the environmental assessment below.

There were be an in-person meeting on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at Hemlock Creek Elementary School, 1900 Williams Grant Drive in De Pere.

Another in-person hearing is scheduled for Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at Fox Valley Technical College - D.J. Bordini Center, 5 N. Systems Drive in Appleton.

Action 2 News will have a recap of Tuesday’s meeting at 10.

I41PHHandoutV3 by WBAY on Scribd

