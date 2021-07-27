STORMS RETURN WEDNESDAY

Expect another muggy night tonight... There could be a few spotty storms, but the chance is small. Keep a close eye on Wednesday however...

Tomorrow will be even muggier, and highs could be a couple degrees warmer. The heat index should top 90 degrees. Several rounds of more widespread storms are expected. The first round should develop by Wednesday afternoon. Then another round during the evening into the early overnight hours. Some of these storms could be strong-to-severe. Main threats will be strong - possibly damaging - winds and heavy rainfall.

Some showers may linger into Thursday morning as a front pushes through Wisconsin, but we should see some sunshine by the afternoon. The humidity will drop over the course of Thursday, and it will be cooler with a high around 80 degrees. Lows should be into the upper 50s as skies clear out Thursday night. Friday will likely turn out to be the nicest, most comfortable day this week. Highs will be in the upper 70s with low humidity. There will be a chance for scattered storms on Saturday, but Sunday is looking dry. Highs should continue to run in the 70s as we begin the next work week... and the lower humidity looks to continue as well!

WINDS & WAVES:

WEDNESDAY: E-SE 10 KTS WAVES: 2′ or less

THURSDAY: N 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ or less

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Chance of a few spotty storms. Patchy fog late. LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Patchy morning fog. Clouds thicken with strong PM storms likely. Very warm and muggy. HIGH: 86 LOW: 68

THURSDAY: Lingering showers... mainly early. Cooler with falling humidity. PM sunshine. HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 79 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds with scattered storms. Slightly humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Seasonable with mostly sunny skies and lower humidity. HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 76 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: Still sunny and nice. HIGH: 77

