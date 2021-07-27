Some students in GBAPSD will be required to wear masks in upcoming school year

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Face masks will be required for some students in the Green Bay Area Public School District during the upcoming school year.

During a special meeting held Monday, members of the school board voted 5-2 that students from grades 3K-6 will be required to wear a mask to be protected from COVID-19.

That decision was based on vaccinations not yet being approved for those who are not yet 12 years old.

Meanwhile, the board decided students in grades 7 and older will be “highly recommended” to wear face coverings while in school buildings, but they won’t be required to wear one.

The motion passed Monday evening reads in full:

Effective August 17, 2021, face coverings for students, staff, visitors and contractors shall be: 1 optional when outside; 2 required for grades 3K-6 when inside District buildings 3 strongly recommended but not required for grades 7-16; 4 for District provided transportation, worn in accordance with federal requirements; and 5 for WIAA events, worn in accordance with WIAA requirements; and that should COVID-19 infection rates reach 1% for the District student and staff population over 5 consecutive days, face coverings would be required and remain in effect until the District student and staff population infection rate falls below 0.2% and that if the CDC alters their recommendation of requiring masks in schools and the District infection rate is below 1%, mask requirements will be lifted in accordance with the revised CDC recommendations.

The meeting was held a day after board members hosted a listening session to hear from parents on the topic. During that session, board members heard from parents who were both for and against masking.

Board members who voted in favor of the motion were: Eric Vanden Heuvel, Dawn Smith, Andrew Becker, Brenda Warren and Laura McCoy. Laura Laitinen-Warren and Nancy Welch both voted against it.

The motion becomes effective starting on August 17.

