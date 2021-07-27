Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office says controlled substances and speed suspected in crash that injured teens

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three teens were hurt in a crash in Outagamie County Monday night.

“Controlled substances and speed appear to be factors in the crash that is still under investigation,” reads a statement from Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Dave Steffens.

At about 11:33 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was called to a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 187 just north of Newland Road in the Town of Maine.

Emergency crews used extrication equipment to free the 18-year-old male driver and the 19-year-old male front passenger. They were transported to local hospitals by ambulance with severe injuries. The Sheriff’s Office says they are in “critical but stable condition.”

A 17-year-old male passenger in the back of the vehicle suffered minor injuries and was released to his family.

“The initial investigation verified the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed S/B on STH 187 and failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle left the roadway, entered the ditch, and struck a large tree in an adjacent yard,” says Sgt. Steffens.

The highway was closed for about two hours for crash reconstruction.

The Sheriff’s Office received help from Shiocton Fire Department, Shiocton Ambulance, Town of Maine First Responders, Black Creek Ambulance, Nichols Fire Department, Gold Cross Ambulance, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Outagamie County Highway Department.

