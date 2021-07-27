Peshtigo homeowner says storm damage looks like a ‘torpedo had hit a ship’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many heard the severe weather in our area last night, but one man in Peshtigo felt it when a tree crashed through his bedroom wall.

“It rattled us,” said Jon Kukuk, whose Peshtigo home was damaged by severe weather overnight. “I probably bounced a foot off the bed and didn’t know really what happened.”

When Kukuk turned on the light, he saw insulation everywhere, even on the bed.

“I looked above and here, this tree log stuck through the wall about 30 inches,” said Kukuk. “When I tried to open the door, there was so much stuff on the floor that I couldn’t open the door. That piece of bark got hung up so I couldn’t open the door and I thought oh my gosh, can I get in or out.”

When Kukuk finally got out of his bedroom, he had to wait for the sun to come up so he could truly see the damage outside.

“Looked like a torpedo had hit a ship,” said Kukuk. “I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw this tree stuck through the wall. It went through the roof, went horizontally 10 feet through the attic, and came through the roof into our bedroom … we were pretty shaken up.”

So far, Kukuk has counted three holes in his roof. Damage was done to his bathroom as well.

“I already contacted our insurance,” said Kukuk. “It will be somewhat of a challenge getting it out, he (the tree trimmer) will have to strip the branches off, hook a chain on it and haul it out horizontally… likely do more damage on the way out.”

Kukuk said luckily no one was injured.

“It is so weird. The tree service guy who has been doing it 32 years says in all of his years, he has never seen something quite like this,” said Kukuk. “Totally astonished.”

