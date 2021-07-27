Advertisement

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers arrives in Green Bay after standoff with front office

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has arrived in Titletown, signaling the MVP is ready to take the field for Training Camp.

“Aaron Force 1” arrived at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport at about 11 p.m. Monday. Action 2 News captured video of him stepping off of a private jet and driving away in a black SUV.

This appears to end a months-long standoff between Rodgers and the Packers front office. Veteran players report to Training Camp Tuesday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Packers and Rodgers have agreed to a deal in which the 2023 year in No. 12′s contract would be voided with no tags in the future. That would give Rodgers freedom to play elsewhere after this season. Schefter says the two sides reached an agreement on terms over the weekend.

There is also reporting that Rodgers wants Randall Cobb to return to the Packers.

Action 2 News and Action 2 Sports will continue to follow the updates from Packers camp.

