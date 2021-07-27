Advertisement

Officials say 1 person killed when Sullivan home explodes

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULLIVAN, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say one person was killed when a home exploded in the town of Sullivan, about 45 miles west of downtown Milwaukee.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department says victim was inside the home when it exploded Tuesday afternoon and was the only person home when it happened.

WISN-TV reported that the force of the blast appeared to cause part of the foundation wall to collapse and blew in the doors of a garage.

The explosion damaged the siding of nearby homes and shattered windows.

The cause is not known.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of shooting in Waupaca County
Sheriff: Argument about littering of beer can led up to Little Wolf River shooting
Aaron Rodgers lands at Austin Straubel Airport ahead of Packers 2021 Training Camp.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers reports to Training Camp after standoff with front office
Aaron Rodgers lands at Austin Straubel Airport ahead of Packers 2021 Training Camp.
UPDATE: Rodgers lands in Green Bay after reports he plans to play for Packers
Storm damage in Algoma. July 26-27, 2021.
Thousands remain without power after overnight storms
Fox Crossing Police investigate a fatal stabbing. July 26, 2021.
Woman stabbed to death in Fox Crossing, no arrests made

Latest News

De Pere Firefighters buy special equipment to rescue kids trapped in hot cars
De Pere Firefighters buy special equipment to rescue kids trapped in hot cars
Wisconsin identifies almost 1,000 coronavirus cases
Wisconsin identifies almost 1,000 coronavirus cases
Appeals court decision expected Wednesday in Steven Avery case
Appeals court decision expected Wednesday in Steven Avery case
N.E.W. Community Clinic starts work on new location on 50th anniversary
Ground broken on new N.E.W. Community Clinic facility