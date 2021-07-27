No Limits Ability Awareness Week now underway

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Monday marked the beginning of “No Limits Ability Awareness Week” in Green Bay.

This is the sixth year of the Awareness Week.

Events kicked off with the walk and roll around City Hall, which was put on by CP, Aspiro and Curative Connections.

“We want people to understand that our clients that we serve are no different than the rest of us, and that they do the same activities, they’re mobile, they’re able to get out and enjoy things in public. So we want the community to see us, and just how unique our services are, and the special folks that we work with,” said Jon Syndergaard, the Executive Director for CP.

More events will be held throughout the week.

On Tuesday, there’s yoga with puppies at Badger State Brewing Company, and on Thursday morning, Titletown near Lambeau Field will be hosting family fitness, which is designed for everyone to participate.

