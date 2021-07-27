MORNING STORMS... THEN WARM AND MUGGY

After strong-to-severe storms overnight, another round of thunderstorms will track through central/eastern Wisconsin this morning. These storms could also be strong with gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rain. Storms should hang on through mid-morning, but we’ll be drying out by the lunch hour. Only a stray shower or storm would be expected for the rest of the day.

It will be another muggy afternoon, although not quite as hot as on Monday. Still, highs can be expected to get into the mid 80s with some upper 80s south and west of the Fox Cities. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with partly cloudy skies overnight. Because of the humidity, lows will stay in the 60s once again.

It likely turns even muggier on Wednesday, and highs could be a couple degrees warmer. The heat index should top 90 degrees. Another round of more widespread storms should develop by Wednesday afternoon. Some of these storms could be strong once again. Rain may linger into Thursday morning as a front pushes through Wisconsin, but we should see some sunshine by the afternoon.

The humidity will drop over the course of Thursday, and it will be cooler with a high around 80 degrees. Lows should be into the upper 50s as skies clear out Thursday night. Friday will likely turn out to be the nicest, most comfortable day this week. Highs will be in the upper 70s with low humidity. There will be a chance for scattered storms on Saturday, but Sunday is looking dry. Highs should continue to run in the 70s as we begin the next work week... and the lower humidity looks to continue as well!

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: W/NE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

WEDNESDAY: E/S 10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Morning storms... some strong. Then muggy with a mix of sun and clouds. Stray storm? HIGH: 84

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken with PM storms likely. Very warm and muggy. HIGH: 87 LOW: 68

THURSDAY: Lingering showers... mainly early. Cooler with falling humidity. PM sunshine. HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 79 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds with scattered storms. Slightly humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Seasonable with mostly sunny skies and lower humidity. HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 77 LOW: 55

